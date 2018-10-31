Calendar » Monsters + Bloodsuckers Film Classics

October 31, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This fall, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort invites hotel guests and Santa Barbara residents to join in a handful of Fall-themed activities at the resort.



Starting at dusk on our front lawn, prepare for spine-tingling terror during the screeining of horror film classics, Dracula, The Mummy and The Phantom of the Opera. Our culinary team will create a ghoulish menu featuring frighteningly delicious dishes starting at $14. Free for resort guests and Loved.



Santa Barbara residents can sign up for Loved Locals program and receive 20 percent off food and resort services, including spa, salon and tennis facility.7