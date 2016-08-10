Calendar » Monsters vs. Aliens at the Granada

August 10, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

In Monsters vs. Aliens when a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach. When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen. W.R. Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.



Join us the hour before the film for fun activities in our Reel Cool KidsZone! Featuring FREE popcorn, face painting, arts and crafts and more. KidsZone opens at 5pm, film starts at 6pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. KidsZone is sponsored by The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.



Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Children over 2 years of age need to have a paid ticket. Children under 2 years of age get in free, but need to receive free ticket from box office.