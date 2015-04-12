Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Montage: A Celebration of Genres

April 12, 2015 from 5:00pm

Last year, Artistic Director of Montage and Chair of the Department of Music Jill Felber launched the inaugural concert Montage, “a first-of-its-kind concert at UCSB, brought about by the collaboration of all areas of musical performance at the university.”

 

Event Details

 
 
 