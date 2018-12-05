Pixel Tracker

Montecito Community Hall Open House

December 5, 2018 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Please join us for a Community Open House at 1469 E. Valley Road in Montecito.  

Wednesday, December 5th

4:30-6:30 pm

Come enjoy some seasonal cheer and togetherness with our neighbors.  Light refreshments will be served. 

Co-sponsored by Friends of the Montecito Library, Montecito Association and History Committee and Montecito Library.  

Extra parking available at El Montecito Church.  

Please stop by and say hello!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Montecito Library, Montecito Association and History Committee, Montecito Library
  • Starts: December 5, 2018 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Montecito Community Hall, 1469 E. Valley Road, Montecito
  • Sponsors: Friends of the Montecito Library, Montecito Association and History Committee, Montecito Library
 
 
 