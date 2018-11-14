Calendar » Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative Community Meeting

November 14, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

The World Business Academy is hosting a free community meeting to share information about the Montecito Community Microgrid Initiative (MCMI), a local clean energy project being developed in partnership with the Clean Coalition.

This proposed Montecito microgrid energy system would deliver local energy daily and power emergency facilities during outages caused by extreme weather events and system failures. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. At the meeting, participants will learn how the region’s local geography, while beautiful, also exposes residents to catastrophes that can only be solved through distributed energy systems such as microgrids.

The meeting will include a discussion about the need to make the area’s local energy systems more resilient to preserve the local economy and standard of living; how the Montecito Community Microgrid first insulates critical institutions like the fire and water district headquarters, then expands to schools which serve as shelters and gathering areas during crises; how microgrid technology developed at area schools can prepare future generations to accelerate the transition to renewable energy; how adding solar plus storage to homes makes the microgrid stronger; and how the Montecito Community Microgrid can become a model for other communities to become more resilient in the face of climate change.

Seating is limited, so please RSVP online or call the World Business Academy at (805) 892-4600.