Montecito Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament
Montecito Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament 2016
Montecito Family YMCA
Join the Montecito Family YMCA for an afternoon of golf, dinner and more at their Annual YMCA Golf Tournament.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Open Doors financial assistance program, which helps local youth and families take part in life-changing YMCA programs and membership opportunities.
Date: Friday, October 21, 2016
Time: 11:00 a.m. registration; 12:00 p.m. shotgun start
Location: Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117
Cost: $200 per player; sponsorships also available
For more information or to RVSP, please call (805) 969-3288 or visit www.ciymca.org/montecito.
