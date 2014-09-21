Calendar » Montecito Motor Classic

September 21, 2014 from 8:00am - 3:00pm

3rd Annual Montecito Motor Classic Dinner Gala & Car Show Benefiting the SB Police Activities League & SB Police Foundation

The Montecito Motor Classic Dinner Gala and Car Show will be occurring over the third weekend of September. This year the events will be benefiting two local non-profit organizations affiliated with the Santa Barbara Police Department: the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation. A special preview event for the news media will be held on September 10, 2014.

The Montecito Motor Classic Gala will be held on the evening of Friday, September 19, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club located at 950 Summit Road. The event will honor internationally renowned motorsport photographer Jesse Alexander and will include complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner with no host bar, music, and silent and live auctions.

The Montecito Motor Classic will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2014 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Coast Village Road in Montecito. The car show is open to the public with parking available on Coast Village Circle. This premier event will feature over 150 rare and distinguished classic cars and is expected to draw over 3,000 spectators. Additional information about the Gala and Car Show, including details about registration and sponsorship, can be found at www.sbpal.org.

The Montecito Motor Classic Media Event will be held on the evening of Wednesday, September 10, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara at 350 Hitchcock Way. Members of the news media are invited to preview some of the rare and unique cars that will be featured at the show and to meet some of the car enthusiasts, sponsors, and beneficiaries involved in this year’s events. Artwork by Mark Stehrenberger and photography by Dan Hogan will be on display. Those wishing to attend the Media Event should RSVP to Dolores Johnson at [email protected] or (805) 883-8900. Additional details can also be found at www.sbpal.org.

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League provides safe and educational after school programs for middle school and high school age students at the 1235 Teen Center including specialty classes, tutoring, and sports leagues. PAL also provides summer camp resources for low income families, collaborating with 12 nonprofits in a “Campership Alliance” to provide summer camp scholarships.

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Police Department by raising community awareness and providing funds for two primary purposes: the purchase of necessary equipment not provided for in the department budget, and financial assistance for officers injured or killed in the line of duty and department personnel and family members who suffer catastrophic illness.