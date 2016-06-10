Calendar » Montecito Rotary Hoedown Fundraiser

June 10, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

The Rotary Club of Montecito will host a Hoedown Fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at Glen Annie Golf Club in Santa Barbara. The event will help to raise funds for The Rotary Club of Montecito, who will in turn use those funds in various ways to better its local and global community. The cost is $99 before May 31, and $125 after May 31, which includes 2 drink tickets, a live auction, games, and entertainment. More information is available at www.montecitorotaryhoedown.eventbrite.com.