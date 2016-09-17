Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Trails Foundation Annual BBQ

September 17, 2016 from 9am - 3pm

 Join us for Montecito Trails Foundation (MTF) Annual Fall BBQ hosted by Hal and Mary Coffin at the Montecito Valley Ranch, Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 am-3pm. This event will feature a morning hike/bike/ride/run, followed by a barbecue, auction, and dancing. 

Members: $50

Non-Members: $70

For more information please visit us on Facebook or call: (805) 969-3514

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Trails Foundation
  • Starts: September 17, 2016 9am - 3pm
  • Price: $50-$70
  • Location: Montecito Valley Ranch
  • Website: http://www.montecitotrailsfoundation.info/
  • Sponsors: Montecito Trails Foundation
 
 
 