Montecito Trails Foundation Annual BBQ
September 17, 2016 from 9am - 3pm
Join us for Montecito Trails Foundation (MTF) Annual Fall BBQ hosted by Hal and Mary Coffin at the Montecito Valley Ranch, Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 am-3pm. This event will feature a morning hike/bike/ride/run, followed by a barbecue, auction, and dancing.
Members: $50
Non-Members: $70
For more information please visit us on Facebook or call: (805) 969-3514
Event Details
