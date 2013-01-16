Calendar » MONTECITO TRAILS FOUNDATION ANNUAL MEETING

January 16, 2013 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

MTF is holding its annual meeting at the SB Polo Club at 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, Wed., Jan. 16th, at 5:30 PM--meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. The new officers and board members will be introduced, and updates on the Hot Springs and Franklin Trail projects will be presented. Guest speaker James Wapotich will give a special presentation on the Romero Canyon Trail.