Calendar » Montecito Trails Foundation Annual Meeting

January 20, 2016 from 5:30pm

Montecito Trails Foundation is holding its annual meeting at the Santa Barbara Polo Club at 3300 Via Real Carpinteria, Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will introduce new officers and board members, followed by updates on the MTF trails, which will include an El Nino preparation. The meeting will also highlight the recent travels of three members of the Backcountry Horsemen of America.