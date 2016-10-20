Calendar » Montecito Water District Candidates Forum

October 20, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

MONTECITO ASSOCIATION TO HOST CANDIDATES FORUM FOR THE MONTECITO WATER DISTRICT BOARD GENERAL ELECTION

Forum featuring candidates Tom Mosby, Charles Newman, Tobe Plough, and Floyd Wicks

The Montecito Association will hold a Montecito Water District Board General Election Candidates Forum on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Montecito Union School Auditorium located at 385 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

The four candidates running for two Director seats, Tom Mosby, Charles Newman, Tobe Plough, and Floyd Wicks, will be asked to comment on their positions and views of desalination, economics of water, alternative potential water sources and conservation and how those might impact Montecito.

The Montecito Association's goal is to help the community understand the complex issues concerning our water supply and to become informed about possible solutions to our current water security crisis.

We encourage Montecito voters to join us on October 20 to learn more about the candidates and their vision for water security for the community. Please contact the Montecito Association at 969-2026 with any questions.

The Montecito Association has not and will not be endorsing or supporting a candidate in this race.