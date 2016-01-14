Calendar » Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

January 14, 2016 from 8:00 pm

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the longest consecutively running jazz festival in the world. The first MJF in 1958 featured artists like Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, John Lewis, Sonny Rollins and Billie Holliday. Now, the 2016 tour reflects Monterey’s “traditional-untraditionalist” attitude that continues to be the hallmark of the Festival to this day. The who’s-who of award-winning artists includes trumpeter Terence Blanchard; saxophonist Ravi Coltrane; and the remarkable trio of Joe Sanders on bass, Justin Brown on drums, and MJF on Tour musical director Gerald Clayton on piano.