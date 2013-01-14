Calendar » Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 55th Anniversary Celebration

January 14, 2013 from 8:00pm

Highlighting the Festival’s unique attitude and jazz-with-a-purpose energy, the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour celebrates its 55th anniversary with an all-star band consisting of bassist and musical director Christian McBride, vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, saxophonist Chris Potter, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, pianist Benny Green, and drummer Lewis Nash performing an assortment of classic jazz repertoire and original compositions by band members.