Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour 55th Anniversary Celebration
Highlighting the Festival’s unique attitude and jazz-with-a-purpose energy, the Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour celebrates its 55th anniversary with an all-star band consisting of bassist and musical director Christian McBride, vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, saxophonist Chris Potter, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, pianist Benny Green, and drummer Lewis Nash performing an assortment of classic jazz repertoire and original compositions by band members.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jazz at the Lobero
- Starts: January 14, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $50, Section B tickets are $40 and Patron tickets are $105.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/monterey-jazz-festival-tour-55th-anniversary-celebration/
- Sponsors: Jazz at the Lobero