Montessori Center School “Illumination” Benefit Auction
March 10, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Join Montessori Center School at our Illumination Benefit Auction on Saturday, March 10th at MOXI! The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, cocktails, dancing with DJ Darla Bea and more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montessori Center School
- Starts: March 10, 2018 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
- Price: $180
- Location: MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Website: www.mcssb.org
- Sponsors: Montessori Center School