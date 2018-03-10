Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School “Illumination” Benefit Auction

March 10, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Montessori Center School “Illumination” Benefit Auction

Join Montessori Center School at our Illumination Benefit Auction on Saturday, March 10th at MOXI! The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, cocktails, dancing with DJ Darla Bea and more.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Montessori Center School
  • Starts: March 10, 2018 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
  • Price: $180
  • Location: MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
  • Website: www.mcssb.org
  • Sponsors: Montessori Center School
 
 
 