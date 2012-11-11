Calendar » Monthly Beach Clean Ups at the Watershed Resource Center

November 11, 2012 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

BEACH CLEAN UP!! Clean the Beach. Help the Ocean. FEEL GOOD. When? Every 2nd Sunday of the month from 12:00 pm -2:00 pm. Where? South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. Who? You and your friends. Please bring your own bag, bucket, and gloves. Monthly Beach Clean Ups brought to you by Explore Ecology/Art From Scrap.