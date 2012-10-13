Calendar » Monthly meeting

October 13, 2012 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Come and join us as we learn all about audiograms. Local audiologist, Donna Kilamore will explain to us just what all those x's and o's mean, what they tell about our hearing loss, and how it can be helped. The meeting will be captioned. Refreshments will be served. Our meetings are free and informal.