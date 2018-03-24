Calendar » MONTHLY SALSA BASH!!!!

June 20, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 1:00 am

Join us for our monthly celebration of salsa dance! All ages welcome!

Live DJ!! DJ PRINCE rocks the AYNI Gallery!

216 State St. Santa Barbara, CA

(opposite the Amtrak station in the Funk Zone)

Lesson begins at 8:00 pm; open dancing afterward.

See you all on at the dance floor!!!!

www.yesyoucandancesalsa.com

Facebook: Yes You Can Dance Salsa