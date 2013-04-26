Calendar » Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

April 26, 2013 from 7:00pm

SBHS Theatre presents, "SPAMALOT" - a musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and winner of three 2005 Tony® Awards including Best Musical. CONTINUES: Sat., 4/27; Thur. 5/02; Fri., 5/03; Sat., 5/04 at 7:00 pm CLOSING MATINEE: Sun., 5/05 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are first-come, first-served and are available at the box office desk prior to each performance. For more info call toll-free: 1 (888) 979-DONS