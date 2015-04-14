Calendar » Monty Python & the Holy Grail

April 14, 2015 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3159 or (805) 893-3535

UCSB Student Appreciation Event

40th Anniversary Film Screening of the Cult Classic

Monty Python & the Holy Grail

Tues, April 14, 7:30 PM, Campbell Hall

“The Holy Grail of crazy comedy.” The Baltimore Sun



Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. release of one of the most quotable movies of all time! And now! At last! Another film completely different from some of the other films, which aren’t quite the same as this one is. An absurdist, “gut-bustingly hilarious” (Rotten Tomatoes) send-up of the legend of King Arthur and his knight’s quest for the Holy Grail. Don’t miss this rare big screen showing of the movie regularly cited as one of the greatest comedies ever made.