Monty Python's SPAMALOT - FINAL SHOW!

May 5, 2013 from 2:00pm Matinee

SBHS Theatre presents, "SPAMALOT" - a musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and winner of three 2005 Tony® Awards including Best Musical. Box office opens at 1:15 pm. Tickets are first-come, first-served and are available at the box office desk prior to each performance. For more info call toll-free: 1 (888) 979-DONS