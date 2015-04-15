Calendar » ‘Mood Indigo’ (French)

April 15, 2015 from 7:00pm

Set in a charmingly surreal Paris, wealthy bachelor Colin spends his time developing his pianocktail (a cocktail-making piano) and devouring otherworldly dishes prepared by his trusty chef Nicolas.

When Colin learns that his best friend, Chick, a fellow acolyte of the philosopher Jean-Sol Partre, has a new American girlfriend, our lonely hero attends a friend's party in hopes of falling in love himself. He soon meets Chloe and, before they know it, they're dancing to Duke Ellington and plunging headfirst into a romance.

Their whirlwind courtship is tested when an unusual illness plagues Chloe; a flower begins to grow in her lungs. To save her, Colin discovers the only cure is to surround Chloe with a never-ending supply of fresh flowers.

Admission is free. Tickets will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. until the theater reaches capacity. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. The International Film Festival is organized by the Department of Languages and Cultures with support from Pearson Library.

