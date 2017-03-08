Calendar » Moonlight

March 8, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

“Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. 98% rating.” –Rotten Tomatoes

A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and coming of age in Miami during the "War on Drugs" era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. (English, 2016, 110 min)

Co-presented by: the Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity (RCSGD)