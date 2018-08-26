Calendar » Moonlight Kayak Paddle

August 26, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Imagine an early evening on the ocean, water drips off the paddle breaking the reflections of the moon and the coastal lights of our seaside University town. This is a paddle opportunity not to be missed. After a short skills lesson, we will put in close to Campus Point at sunset and enjoy a moonlit paddle. The class fee includes instruction and kayaking equipment. Wet suits are highly recommended depending on the season and rental information is available when you register for the class.

Prerequisite: Ability to swim and prior paddling experience

Recommended: Kayak Sit on Top experience, good physical condition and adventurous attitude!