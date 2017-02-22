More Clients, Less Marketing
Join NAWBO-SB and the marvelous Mary Cravets in a morning workshop at Viva Santa Barbara.
Create more Leads & Income by doing LESS"
Participants will create a customized marketing plan that allows them to:
Cut back marketing activity by 50-90%, while multiplying your results and getting your nights and weekends back
Stop stressing about where your next client is coming from, and instead get the freedom to focus on making a bigger impact in the lives of others and more...
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NAWBO-SB
- Starts: February 22, 2017 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: 1114 State St, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.nawbo-sb.com/events/upcoming-events/event/62-more-clients-less-marketing-a-workshop-with-mary-cravets/0
- Sponsors: NAWBO-SB