More Clients, Less Marketing

February 22, 2017 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Join NAWBO-SB and the marvelous Mary Cravets in a morning workshop at Viva Santa Barbara.

"More Clients, Less Marketing
Create more Leads & Income by doing LESS"

Participants will create a customized marketing plan that allows them to:

Cut back marketing activity by 50-90%, while multiplying your results and getting your nights and weekends back 
Stop stressing about where your next client is coming from, and instead get the freedom to focus on making a bigger impact in the lives of others and more...

 

