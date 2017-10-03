Calendar » Mosaic Project Community Partners Meeting Planned

October 3, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Lead artist Betsy Gallery of Elizabeth Gallery Mosaics and project manager Robin Elander of Global Good Impact are starting the community outreach and design phase of a project to build a 50-foot timeline mosaic of Santa Barbara's History.

A community partners meeting is planned for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.



The project is modeled after London's Queentithe Dock Mosaic, which Gallery learned about earlier this year.

"We are seeking community participation from residents, businesses and local organizations to tell Santa Barbara's story from an environmental, anthropological, business and cultural perspective," Gallery said. "When the design phase is complete we will also have classes where residents can join and actively learn to make a mosaic."

The project will take between two and three years from design to completion. "We are excited to get started," Elander said.

Also, an informal wine and cheese reception to discuss the project is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Menelli Trading Co., 1080 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/SBTimelineMosaic/

And, a certificate design course on large-scale public mosaics is planned for Dec. 1 to 3 at the Menelli Trading Co. To register, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/certificate-design-course-for-large-scale-public-mosaics-tickets-37049041681