Calendar » Moses in Afghanistan: Idol and Image in Islam

November 15, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

TITLE: MOSES IN AFGHANISTAN: Idol and Image in Islam

SPEAKER: Prof. Nuha Khoury, Dept. of History of Art and Architecture, UCSB

Destruction of the Buddha statues in Afghanistan in 2001, reactions to representations of the Prophet, and other examples of violence have focused attention on Islamic views. To what extent are these view endemic to Islam, and to what extent symptomatic of a "war of civilizations" between the West and archaic anti-modern East? Prof. Khoury will discuss attitudes toward images, icons, and idols in Islamic narrative and art.