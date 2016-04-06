Calendar » Most Likely to Succeed

April 6, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

The current educational system in the U.S., once the envy of the world, was developed during the rise of the industrial age. Since then, the world economy has changed profoundly, while our educational system has not. Schools are attempting to teach and test skills that, even when mastered, leave graduates woefully unprepared for the 21st century. This documentary film focuses on a school in San Diego that is completely rethinking what the experience of going to school looks like and accomplishes. (90 min, English, 2016)

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/122502930