Calendar » Mother Goose Tales

June 11, 2017 from 5pm - 7pm

Join Inspire Dance Santa Barbara's school recital and student Performing Groups for a sweet and heart felt telling of your favorite Mother Goose nursery rhymes on June 11th, 2017, at 5 pm. See all of your childhood memories come to life through dance, acting and costume. Performers are aged 3 years to 16 + and welcome your imagination and enthusiasm for an age old tradition of storytelling through movement, mime and music. IDSB Performers will be sure to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face as they enact our childhood favorite nursery rhymes.

For more information contact IDSB at [email protected] or call (0805)770-5295

TIMES: Sunday, June 11 at 5:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $15 general, children (Ages 2.5 years and younger Free - Please call the box office at 805-963-0408 to arrange)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE