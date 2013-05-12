Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2013 from 9:30AM - 11:30AM
Plan to join us for our special Mother's Day event, starting with a talk and a meditation, followed by a scrumptious brunch. What could be more meaningful? With $15/ person--Mothers are free!American Buddhist monk, Kelsang Wangpo (who makes killer pancakes!). Everyone is welcome.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: May 12, 2013 9:30AM - 11:30AM
- Price: $15 - Mother's are free
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org