Calendar » Mother’s Day Brunch

May 12, 2013 from 9:30AM - 11:30AM

Plan to join us for our special Mother's Day event, starting with a talk and a meditation, followed by a scrumptious brunch. What could be more meaningful? With $15/ person--Mothers are free!American Buddhist monk, Kelsang Wangpo (who makes killer pancakes!). Everyone is welcome.