Calendar » Mother’s Day Luncheon

May 6, 2016 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosts an Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on the Friday before Mother’s Day. Each year at this unique event, guests gather to honor two mothers – one living and one in memory – and celebrate their lives and acknowledge their contributions to the community. The event includes a fashion show, delectable lunch and drinks, and a heartfelt program. Luncheon registration information will be available in April.