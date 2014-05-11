Calendar » Mother’s Day Meditation and Brunch

May 11, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

In this class we will investigate the interactions of relationships, especially within families, from a Buddhist perspective. To follow spiritual paths, we do not need to abandon relationships, but rather we learn what it means to love purely. We will understand how the way our mind relates to others can be a source of great happiness – and it can be the creator of all our relationship problems. This understanding gives us great power to create fulfilling relationships that last.

On May 11 – Mother’s Day – this class will include a special brunch. The class that day will cost $15, but moms are free!