Mothers Day Weekend Wine and Cupcake Pairing

May 12, 2018 from 12:00pm - 6:00pm

It's wine and cupcake pairing time again. Mother's Day weekend, Saturday May 12 and if still available, Sunday May 13. We will be pairing 3 delicious mini cupcakes from Sugar Cat Studio, winner of Food Networks Cupcake Wars, with DV8 Cellars wines. You can add the 3 cupcakes to a tasting flight, or, be a rebel and eat them with a glass of any of our wines, including the Sparkling Viognier or Sparkling Rose.

They will be available until sold out, so get 'em while they last.