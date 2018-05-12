Mothers Day Weekend Wine and Cupcake Pairing
It's wine and cupcake pairing time again. Mother's Day weekend, Saturday May 12 and if still available, Sunday May 13. We will be pairing 3 delicious mini cupcakes from Sugar Cat Studio, winner of Food Networks Cupcake Wars, with DV8 Cellars wines. You can add the 3 cupcakes to a tasting flight, or, be a rebel and eat them with a glass of any of our wines, including the Sparkling Viognier or Sparkling Rose.
They will be available until sold out, so get 'em while they last.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: DV8 Cellars
- Starts: May 12, 2018 12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $6-$21
- Location: DV8 Cellars
- Website: https://www.dv8cellars.com/events
- Sponsors: DV8 Cellars