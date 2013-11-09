Calendar » Moulin Rouge Sing-Along

November 9, 2013 from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of fun, food, and Moulin Rouge! Elements Theatre Collective is hosting a fundraiser for our upcoming season at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The evening will offer drinks, pizza, treats, silent auction, and a screening of Moulin Rouge where you are invited to join in and sing-along!

Feeling Inspired? There will be prizes for the best dressed! Think Moulin Rouge!

Get your tickets here: http://moulinrougeetc.eventbrite.com