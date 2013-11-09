Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Moulin Rouge Sing-Along

November 9, 2013 from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of fun, food, and Moulin Rouge!  Elements Theatre Collective is hosting a fundraiser for our upcoming season at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The evening will offer drinks, pizza, treats, silent auction, and a screening of Moulin Rouge where you are invited to join in and sing-along!

Feeling Inspired? There will be prizes for the best dressed! Think Moulin Rouge!

Get your tickets here: http://moulinrougeetc.eventbrite.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Elements Theatre Collective
  • Starts: November 9, 2013 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Price: $20
  • Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, 651 Paseo Nuevo
  • Website: http://moulinrougeetc.eventbrite.com
  • Sponsors: Elements Theatre Collective
 
 
 