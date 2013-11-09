Moulin Rouge Sing-Along
Join us for a night of fun, food, and Moulin Rouge! Elements Theatre Collective is hosting a fundraiser for our upcoming season at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The evening will offer drinks, pizza, treats, silent auction, and a screening of Moulin Rouge where you are invited to join in and sing-along!
Feeling Inspired? There will be prizes for the best dressed! Think Moulin Rouge!
Get your tickets here: http://moulinrougeetc.eventbrite.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elements Theatre Collective
- Starts: November 9, 2013 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Price: $20
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, 651 Paseo Nuevo
- Website: http://moulinrougeetc.eventbrite.com
