Mountain Art and Garden Sale

October 1, 2016 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

The 4th Annual Mountain Art & Garden Sale will be Saturday, October 1st, from 9am to 2pm at Cold Spring Tavern 5995 Stagecoach Road to raise money for the San Marcos Pass Volunteer Fire Department. Stop by to view and purchase original art by local artists, plants and pottery, homemade preserves, services and more all donated by residents of the mountain communities including the Trout Club, Rosario Park, West Camino Cielo, Painted Cave and Paradise. Among the featured artists include, Larry Iwerks, Marcia Burtt, Carrie Givens.

This is our major fundraiser to support the San Marcos Pass Volunteer Fire Department. Please help us support our volunteer fire fighters – we need them!

If you are interested in helping with the planning, please give us a call at 964-7194.

Come early for breakfast, stay for lunch! Cold Spring Tavern is a great tradition on the mountain. Open to the public and free of charge. Raffle prizes, too!