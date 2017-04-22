Mountain View School 50th Anniversary Celebration
Mountain View Elementary school is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 22. Neighbors, friends, alumni and current families at Mountain View are invited. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. Photos, memorabilia and time capsule on display. Students will ride hovercrafts they have built. If you have questions, please feel free to call the Mountain View School office at 805-681-1284.
Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017
Place: Mountain View Elementary School, 5465 Queen Ann Lane, Santa Barbara
Time: 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Tickets: $10 per person
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mountain View School PTA/Mountain View School Foundation
- Starts: April 22, 2017 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Price: $10 per person
- Location: Mountain View Elementary School, 5465 Queen Ann Ln, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mountain-view-elementary-school-50th-anniversary-breakfast-tickets-31854106490?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing
- Sponsors: Mountain View School PTA/Mountain View School Foundation