Mountain View School 50th Anniversary Celebration

April 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Mountain View Elementary school is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 22. Neighbors, friends, alumni and current families at Mountain View are invited. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. Photos, memorabilia and time capsule on display. Students will ride hovercrafts they have built. If you have questions, please feel free to call the Mountain View School office at 805-681-1284.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017

Place: Mountain View Elementary School, 5465 Queen Ann Lane, Santa Barbara

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Tickets: $10 per person