Mountainfilm in Telluride on Tour

November 20, 2013 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2843 or (805) 893-3535

Telluride Mountainfilm was launched more than 30 years ago by a group of climbers and friends dedicated to educating and inspiring audiences about issues that matter, cultures worth exploring, environments worth preserving and conversations worth sustaining. Still true to the core idea that friends, adventure, passion and powerful ideas are as tantalizing as ever, Mountainfilm hits the road offering a six-senses experience of art, adventure, culture and the environment in an eclectic and exciting program of short films, animation and digital media.

(Various directors, approx. 120 min.)

Film Lineup

Cascada

Lacon de Catalonia

The Secrets of the Mongolian Archers

Rock Wall Climbing

The Squeakiest Roar

Gloop

Well-Fed

Return to the Tepuis

Django Django – "Wor"

-Intermission-

Split of a Second

The Kyrgyzstan Project

Sea of Rock

SLOMO

Paper Shredder