Mountainfilm in Telluride on Tour
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2843 or (805) 893-3535
Mountainfilm in Telluride on Tour
Telluride Mountainfilm was launched more than 30 years ago by a group of climbers and friends dedicated to educating and inspiring audiences about issues that matter, cultures worth exploring, environments worth preserving and conversations worth sustaining. Still true to the core idea that friends, adventure, passion and powerful ideas are as tantalizing as ever, Mountainfilm hits the road offering a six-senses experience of art, adventure, culture and the environment in an eclectic and exciting program of short films, animation and digital media.
(Various directors, approx. 120 min.)
Film Lineup
Cascada
Lacon de Catalonia
The Secrets of the Mongolian Archers
Rock Wall Climbing
The Squeakiest Roar
Gloop
Well-Fed
Return to the Tepuis
Django Django – "Wor"
-Intermission-
Split of a Second
The Kyrgyzstan Project
Sea of Rock
SLOMO
Paper Shredder
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 20, 2013 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
- Price: $15.00-$10.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2843