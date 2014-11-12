Mountainfilm in Telluride on Tour
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3119 or (805) 893-3535
Wed, Nov 12, 7:30 p.m., Campbell Hall
Telluride Mountainfilm was launched more than 30 years ago by a group of climbers and friends dedicated to educating and inspiring audiences about issues that matter, cultures worth exploring, environments worth preserving and conversations worth sustaining. Still true to the core idea that friends, adventure, passion and powerful ideas are as tantalizing as ever, Mountainfilm hits the road offering a six-senses experience of art, adventure, culture and the environment in an eclectic and exciting program of short films, animation and digital media. Film titles to be announced. (Various directors, approx. 120 min.)
- Starts: November 12, 2014 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
- Price: $15.00-$10.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
