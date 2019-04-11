Calendar » Mountainfilm on Tour

April 11, 2019 from 8:00pm

Cinema under the stars! Bring blankets or a low chair, a picnic and your friends!

It’s Telluride Mountainfilm like you’ve never seen it before! A local favorite, the popular film festival returns for a special outdoor community screening in celebration of A&L’s 60th anniversary. Mountainfilm was launched more than 30 years ago by a group of climbers and friends dedicated to educating and inspiring audiences about issues that matter, cultures worth exploring, environments worth preserving and conversations worth sustaining. More than three decades later, it remains true to the core idea that friends, adventure, passion and powerful ideas are as tantalizing as ever.

FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required