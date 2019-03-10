Calendar » Mountainfilm on Tour Kids’ Showcase

March 10, 2019 from 3:00pm

Mountainfilm on Tour returns with a special all-ages program that families can enjoy together! With a mission to educate and inspire audiences about issues that matter, cultures worth exploring, environments worth preserving and conversations worth sustaining, Mountainfilm’s fun, engaging playlist features outstanding, entertaining short films sourced from the festival in Telluride. It’s a six-senses experience of art, adventure, culture and the environment in one eclectic and exciting program.



The fun starts early! Join us an hour before the show for face painting, crafts and more

$5 Children (12 & under), $10 General Public

Call the Arts & Lectures ticket office at (805) 893-3535 for your tickets!