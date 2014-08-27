Calendar » Movie: Johnny Got His Gun, hosted by 2020 A Year Without War

August 27, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

2020 A Year Without War (2020AYWW) will host the acclaimed anti-war film, “Johnny Got His Gun,” in commemoration of the Pact of Paris, a treaty signed by fifteen nations on August 27, 1928 when our grandparents’ generation attempted to outlaw war in the years following World War I. By 1933, 50 additional nations had joined the Pact and none of the nations have since rescinded it.

The movie is based on the novel written in 1938 by American novelist, Dalton Trumbo. The tragic story tells of Joe, a young American soldier (played by Timothy Bottoms), who on the last day of World War I has his arms, legs and face blown off by an artillery shell. Miraculously, he survives and is viewed as a medical curiosity by doctors who believe him to be brain dead. The doctors are wrong, however, and Joe remembers and feels. The movie focuses on his memories and feelings in colored flashbacks and monochrome present action.

Professor Joe White, founder and visionary of 2020AYWW, will introduce the movie with a brief talk and Q&A session. 2020AYWW is a non-profit group dedicated to ending war in the year 2020.

Please support 2020AYWW in securing UN recognition of August 27th as Pact of Paris Day by signing the UN petition at ayww.org/petition.

For more information about 2020AYWW go to www.ayearwithoutwar.org.