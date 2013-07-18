Calendar » Movie Night at the JCC! Family Band: The Cowsills Story

July 18, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Movie Night at the JCC! Family Band: The Cowsills Story Q & A with Bob Cowsill AND Writer/Producer/Director Louise Palanker Thursday, July 18 • 6-8:30 pm The Cowsills are the real life inspiration behind The Partridge Family but the Cowsills' story is not a sitcom. Their story is raw and honest, tragic and beautiful. The Cowsills personify The Baby Boomer Generation in all of its extremes and eccentricities. All of its tragedies and triumphs. Their public image was talent and charm. Their private reality was secrets and fear. One of the most musically gifted American Families to hit the top of the pop charts, the Cowsills rose to fame, success and stardom in the late sixties. Five years later, their star came crashing back down to earth. This year, you will learn what happened to the Cowsills. Donations accepted.