Movie Screening: 5 Broken Cameras
Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for the screening of the Academy Award-nominated 5 Broken Cameras, a moving and revealing look at nonviolent resistance in the West Bank village of Bil'in.
Chris Cabin of Slant Magazine: "An essential work both on filmmaking and political activism, 5 Broken Cameras provides a birdsong of perseverance in the face of irrational violence, immense historical anger, and grim, seemingly insurmountable realities."
Contact: Rand Clark 805.450.5704
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
- Starts: November 17, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Road, Isla Vista
- Website: http://5brokencamerasthemovie.com/
