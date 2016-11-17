Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Movie Screening:  5 Broken Cameras

November 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for the screening of the Academy Award-nominated 5 Broken Cameras, a moving and revealing look at nonviolent resistance in the West Bank village of Bil'in.

Chris Cabin of Slant Magazine: "An essential work both on filmmaking and political activism, 5 Broken Cameras provides a birdsong of perseverance in the face of irrational violence, immense historical anger, and grim, seemingly insurmountable realities."

Contact: Rand Clark 805.450.5704
 

 

Event Details

  • Starts: November 17, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Road, Isla Vista
  • Website: http://5brokencamerasthemovie.com/
  • Sponsors: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
 
 
 