Calendar » Movie Screening: 5 Broken Cameras

November 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for the screening of the Academy Award-nominated 5 Broken Cameras, a moving and revealing look at nonviolent resistance in the West Bank village of Bil'in.

Chris Cabin of Slant Magazine: "An essential work both on filmmaking and political activism, 5 Broken Cameras provides a birdsong of perseverance in the face of irrational violence, immense historical anger, and grim, seemingly insurmountable realities."

Contact: Rand Clark 805.450.5704

