Movies That Matter Presents "Amazing Grace"

January 18, 2016 from 7:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present “MOVIES THAT MATTER” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary film programming series of iconic movies that touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity. On Monday, January 18th at 7:00pm, Amazing Grace will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema. Amazing Grace tells the true story of William Wilberforce, the man of conscience in the British Parliament, who fought for years against overwhelming political odds to end the British sanctioning of slavery. His deep faith was strengthened by the hymn “Amazing Grace,” written by the former slave ship captain turned Anglican pastor, John Newton.