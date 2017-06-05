Calendar » Movies That Matter Series: Dead Man Walking

June 5, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



On Monday, June 5th, experience one of history's “must-see,” heart-throbbing dramas, Dead Man Walking on The Granada Theatre's state-of-the-art digital cinema system! Drawn from the film series that touch the soul and capture the best of humanity, this film illustrates forgiveness, loving others and loving ourselves to provide a renewed enthusiasm for living life with compassion.

Starring Sarandon (best known for her roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Shall We Dance, and Thelma & Louise) and Sean Penn (best known for his roles in Mystic River, Sweet and Lowdown, and I Am Sam), this crime drama captures the spiritual relationship between a nun's inspiring love and her ability to motivate a serial killer on death row to confess and receive God's love through her.

Part of the Movies That Matter Film Series, Dead Man Walkingwill feature a special pre-screening discussion with former Santa Barbara mayor and film critic, Hal Conklin.

Tickets are $10-20 and are available now at http://but.ly/2njBR7R or by calling the theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.

