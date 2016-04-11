Calendar » Movies That Matter: To End All Wars

April 11, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

As part of the Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin film series, The Granada Theatre presents To End All Wars. In this harrowing film, we witness a story of forgiveness and reconciliation offered to captors even as they perform the most horrific tortures on prisoners of war. The movie, starring Kiefer Sutherland, is based on a true story by Ernest Gordon of the survivors of the 93rd Division of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

General admission is $10 and loge seating is $20.