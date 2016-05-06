Calendar » Moving Images

May 6, 2016 from 8:00pm

“Moving Images” is the culmination of the work of the eight students in the Theatre Arts Department’s spring choreography class. The choreographers are Kristina Albarian, Ryder Christ, Faith Elliott, Jesse Hu, Brooke Sikkema, Raleigh Stamper, K’Yanna Wesley and Nelson Nunez.

Students in the class are required to create three choreographic studies as well as a complete dance. A study is a short dance with a beginning, middle and end that focuses on and explores a specific aspect of choreography such as the use of space, energy, style, etc.

The complete dance requires a thoughtful statement of intention. For example, the statements of intention for two of the dances in this year’s concert are “This dance is about self acceptance” and “This dance is about how we are all humans regardless of disabilities and flaws.” Each dance must be performed by at least two dancers; the choreographer cannot be one of the dancers.

“Moving Images” is the final presentation of the dances which have been presented in class three times throughout the semester. Choreographers are allowed and encouraged to create additional dances. The 22 dances produced this year range from the exploration of serious topics to dances created for pure entertainment.

Dances from "Moving Images" are eligible to be presented at the American College Dance Association Baja Region Conference at Cal State Los Angeles. The dance faculty selects which dances will represent Cal Lutheran at the conference. Two dances from a previous concert were presented at this year’s conference held March 17-19.

Admission is free.