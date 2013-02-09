Calendar » MOYO - Musical Journey Benefit Concert

February 9, 2013 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Inspiring Musical Journey called MOYO which encourages audiences to listen to their HEART (moyo) claim their gifts and shine. This benefit celebrates Community Film STudio Santa Barbara's one year anniversary and their release of their feature-length film The Bet. Directed by actress Finola Hughes. VIP reception/book and CD included. Linda is releasing her new book series The Inner Traveler's Guidebook to: Moyo Discovering the Power of Listening to Your Own Heart. www.LindaNewlin.com