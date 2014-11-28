Calendar » Mozart By Candlelight

November 28, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Mozart By Candlelight, West Coast Chamber Orchestra's annual candlelit Thanksgiving celebration of the glorious music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, takes place on Friday, November 28th at 8pm in Santa Barbara's First United Methodist Church in downtown Santa Barbara (305 East Anapamu Street). The program, conducted by Founder/Conductor Christopher Story VI and Associate Conductor Dr. Michael Shasberger, will include Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 1 in F Major, K. 37 performed by pianist Michael Sikich, the Symphony No. 17 in G Major, K. 129, an arrangement for strings by Torga Karaca of the Rondo: Alla Turca from the Piano Sonata in A Major, K. 331, the Adagio for Violin and Orchestra in E Major, K. 261 performed by Concertmaster Tamsen Beseke, and the ever popular Serenade Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525.