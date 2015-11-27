Calendar » Mozart By Candlelight

November 27, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

WEST COAST CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: MOZART BY CANDLELIGHT CONCERT presented by Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts. Conductors Christopher Story VI and Dr. Michael Shasberger will share the podium with soloists Tamsen Beseke violin, John Acevedo viola, and Maksim Velichkin cello.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th at 8PM: First United Methodist Church (305 East Anapamu Street) in downtown Santa Barbara.

PROGRAM: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Violin Concerto No. 3, Overture La finta giardiniera, Sinfonia Concertante in A Major,and Divertimento in D Major.

TICKETS: $25 general/$20 seniors/$10 Children to 19.

INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: Arlington Theatre Ticket Agency (805) 963-4408. [email protected]

www.CieloPerformingArts.org